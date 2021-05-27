Euro 2020 – who is Czech Republic captain, Vladimir Darida?

Vladimir Darida will be the Czech Republic captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Czech Republic have never participated in the knockout stage of a World Cup as an independent nation, but they have a good record at the European Championship.

The Czechs made their debut at Euro 1996 and progressed all the way to the final, where they were beaten by Germany at Wembley.

A group stage elimination followed four years later, before a terrific Czech Republic team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2004.

They also claimed a place in the knockout phase at Euro 2012, but were a disappointment in France five years ago.

Czech Republic failed to win any of their three matches at Euro 2016 and were one of only eight teams eliminated in the group stage.

They will be looking to at least make the last 16 this time around, having booked a place at Euro 2020 by finishing second in their qualifying group.

Czech Republic were unable to keep pace with England, but they finished clear of Kosovo, Bulgaria and Montenegro in the race for second spot.

They will again face England at the tournament proper, having been drawn alongside Gareth Southgate’s side, Scotland and Croatia in Group D.

Tomas Soucek, Matej Vydra, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Kalas will be familiar to English viewers, but it is Darida who will wear the captain’s armband this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder made his international debut in 2012 and has won 70 caps since then.

He currently plies his trade for Hertha Berlin but has also represented fellow Bundesliga side SC Frieburg.

He has scored a total of eight goals for Czech Republic.