Quiz! Can you name the 20 players with the biggest value increases during a Premier League loan spell?
By Mark White published
Philippe Coutinho is back on track – but who's had the most valuable loan spells ever?
You have six minutes to guess 20 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Loan spells can benefit everyone, when played right.
The club receiving the player gets to have an extra pair of legs to help out for a bit without having to pay a transfer fee. The club sending the player gets to give them experience elsewhere without losing them.
But people don't often consider how good loan spells will be for the players themselves. The right loan can actually make a player: David Beckham at Preston in the 90s is the obvious example to make.
We've assessed the players whose Transfermarkt value rose the most in their loans in the Premier League – can you guess the names?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?
Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?
Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.