Quiz! Can you name the 20 players with the biggest value increases during a Premier League loan spell?

Loan spells can benefit everyone, when played right.

The club receiving the player gets to have an extra pair of legs to help out for a bit without having to pay a transfer fee. The club sending the player gets to give them experience elsewhere without losing them.

But people don't often consider how good loan spells will be for the players themselves. The right loan can actually make a player: David Beckham at Preston in the 90s is the obvious example to make.

We've assessed the players whose Transfermarkt value rose the most in their loans in the Premier League – can you guess the names?

