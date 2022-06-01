France’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With France’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 10th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Women's Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from July 6 to July 31. France already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

France are in Group D and will face Italy, Belgium and Iceland in the group stages.

There are high expectations on a France team which contains one of the best strikers in the world in Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

France’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Sunday 10th July

France vs Italy (20:00 GMT, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Thursday 14th July

France vs Belgium (20:00 GMT, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Monday 18th July

Iceland vs France (20:00 GMT, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

France’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will France play if they top the group?

If France win Group D, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group C. This will be one of the Netherlands, Switzerland or Sweden. It is currently unclear who the fourth team in Group C will be due to Russia’s expulsion from the competition The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 23rd July at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

France’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will France play if they come second in the group?

If France come second in Group D, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group C. The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 22nd July at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.