From Hemp to home advantage: six reasons England will win the 2022 Women's Euros

The 2022 Women's Euros is finally here, with England throwing open its arms to welcome the finest players the continent has to offer. The Lionesses are among the heavy favourites to take the crown in July and will be hoping to blow the competition away from the get go.

Buy why are they so fancied this summer? FFT talks you through the major advantages to Sarina Wiegman and her side...

1. Proven winner in charge

Sarina Wiegman is the manager who’s defending this Euros title, having led her native Netherlands to glory in 2017. Not only does the 99-cap former international know how to win this tournament, she’s also very aware of how to deal with the pressure that will come with having fervent – but equally, expectant – home support behind her team. That’s not to say Wiegman’s predecessors lacked a history of winning at various levels, but this does feel very different. The specific nature of her experience can surely only aid England’s prospects, and the 52-year-old’s plaudits have been plentiful since she took charge. As Gareth Southgate quipped when asked if he had any advice for her: “Well, to be honest, Sarina has won one... with the greatest respect, I’m not going to be telling her what to do.” Fair enough.

2. A great squad blend

(Image credit: Getty)

England's team is still in something of a transition phase, and while they might be a tournament or two away from peaking, Wiegman has valuable experience to hand when it comes to the likes of Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Ellen White & Co. But this squad is also packed with plenty of exciting young talent, particularly in attack. Any nation will fear coming across Alessia Russo (23), Ella Toone (22) and Lauren Hemp (21) given their individual form last season.

3. They've got Lauren Hemp

(Image credit: Getty)

Let's begin by saying this isn't to declare that England's hopes and dreams all rest on Manchester City’s fearsome winger – but there’s no doubt that the 21-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties right now. Her ability to beat a marker with pace and skill is like very little this team has ever seen before, and the Norfolk native has now begun to add more end product to her game – only three players served up more goals and assists in the WSL in 2021-22. This may just be Hemp’s breakout moment at international level.

4. A settled system

(Image credit: Getty)

If everyone is fit and ready, it’s already clear to see the way Wiegman wants to line up: a flat back four, two sitting in midfield and a fluent three behind one striker. There has been the occasional change here and there, and Wiegman can bemoan a lack of 'serious' internationals to experiment in, but the Lionesses do appear to be heading into a major tournament assured of how they'll approach matches. That can't necessarily be said for some of their rivals.

5. The Williamson-Walsh pivot

(Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

A big part of England's system might just be something Lionesses fans have been demanding for a very long time. Captain Leah Williamson has frequently been deployed as a centre-back for club and country, but with Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood forming a solid partnership in defence, Wiegman has instead used her skipper in the position she first blossomed in as a teenager. Alongside Keira Walsh, her close friend and team-mate in various age groups over the years, the pair already looked like an effective double act. It could be the crucial element that this team has been missing.

6. Everyone else has issues

(Image credit: Getty)

England aren’t immune, though it’s fair to say there’s no standout favourite to lift the trophy aloft this summer. Holders the Netherlands haven’t enjoyed the fastest of starts under new head coach Mark Parsons, Germany have lost some key players in the build-up, while Spain have yet to fulfil their talent on a major stage. France have plenty of individual ability, but there are ongoing question marks around Les Bleues and some of the high-profile names left out by coach Corinne Diacre. Sweden seem best prepared to cause problems for any nation, but the Lionesses’ chances may be helped by the fact that everyone else has drawbacks, too.