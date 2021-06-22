Quiz! Can you name every country Scotland have played at a major tournament?

Six minutes on the clock, 32 teams to guess.

Scotland are an old footballing nation with plenty of footballing history.

It's a travesty, really, that they missed 23 years' worth of tournaments - and with top players in the side now like Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay, they're likely to make Euro 2020 the first of many competitions for this generation.

And while Scotland haven't always been the luckiest in tournaments, they've made some fine memories. Who can forget the man pictured, Archie Gemmill, and his classic World Cup goal in 1978? Ally McCoist's rocket at Euro 96?

Here's to more memories. Let's recap Scotland's tournament opponents...

