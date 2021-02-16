Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Eight minutes on the clock, 39 teams to guess.

Win a Champions League final and you write your name in the sky forever. You stand on the shoulders of giants alongside the biggest, the best and the boldest of football.

And if you don't?

The Champions League is back this week, with 16 sides vying for the biggest prize of all. The tournament is a cruel mistress though - there will be losers along the way.

Today, we want you to try and remember those losers, as well as the winners. We're looking for every side that's ever reached the Champions League final - or European Cup, pre-1993.

