Quiz! Can you name every team at every Euros and World Cup during the noughties?

You have 12 minutes to guess 112 teams.

For those aged between about 16 and 24, an international tournament during the noughties will be the first one you remember.

They might not have had the magic of the nineties - the excitement of Italia 90, France 98 or Euro 96 - but they still had their moments. Even though England were bitterly disappointing during that decade.

Today we'd like you to name every team that managed to make a tournament between 2000 and 2009 - that's Euro 2000, World Cup 2002, Euro 2004, World Cup 2006 and Euro 2008.

You must remember at least winners of those, surely?

