Quiz! Can you name every England player of the noughties with 10 caps or more?

You have 12 minutes to guess 62 players. We're looking for any player who played for England between 2000 and 2009.

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine is in shops now, and it's all about the noughties.

Seriously though, how did England win absolutely nothing in the 2000s? Not a sausage.

It's one of the biggest crimes in football. A squad with all that talent and nothing to show for it. We'd list them all out here but then that would defeat the purpose of today's challenge.

There were 62 players across the decade who represented England. Some of the finest footballers these shores have ever produced. You've got 12 minutes to name each and every one of them.

Never mind, guys. There's always the 2020s...

