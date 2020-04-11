Quiz! Can you name the last XI every Premier League side put out?

18 minutes on the clock, 220 players to guess - we've supplied the game and the score just in case.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Premier League top scorers from 2000 to 2009?

It's been a month since Premier League footballers last kicked a ball. No, literally - have seen the videos? They're all playing with toilet roll now.

Four weeks have gone by. In that time, you'd probably have seen your side play about six times - and a lot happens in six matches. That's why it feels like a lifetime ago.

Liverpool's last result was a home loss against Atletico Madrid, while Manchester United's was a 5-0 win in Europe. Arsenal had their last match against Manchester City postponed, only for the following one against Brighton to be called off too.

We're living in boring, football-less times. Every day, another new story surfaces about the Premier League's completion date - but until that happens, let's just reminisce about those halcyon days, when Southampton were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle and Brighton drew 0-0 with Wolves.

Oh, what we'd do for a Super Sunday like that...

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue – and you’ll also receive bookazines worth £29.97!

NOW READ...

LIVERPOOL Best right-back in the world? How Trent is reinventing the full-back

SCOTLAND How Graeme Souness kick-started a Rangers revolution

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com