Quiz! Can you name the top 100 nations in the FIFA World Rankings?

14 minutes on the clock, 100 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the Champions League and Europa League group stage in 2020/21?

We should be looking forward to an international tournament this summer - never mind.

Still, the FIFA World Rankings are a good indication of where the best sides in the world stack up. And the not-so-good sides, the further down the list you venture.

It's not without its criticisms, but can we really judge FIFA's list so harshly when they place England as high as they do?

Today, we'd like you to name the top 100 on the FIFA World Rankings. 1-20 are pretty easy... let's see how you do below Scotland.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton