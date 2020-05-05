Quiz! Can you name the top 100 nations in the FIFA World Rankings?

14 minutes on the clock, 100 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We should be looking forward to an international tournament this summer - never mind.

Still, the FIFA World Rankings are a good indication of where the best sides in the world stack up. And the not-so-good sides, the further down the list you venture.

It's not without its criticisms, but can we really judge FIFA's list so harshly when they place England as high as they do?

Today, we'd like you to name the top 100 on the FIFA World Rankings. 1-20 are pretty easy... let's see how you do below Scotland.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

LIST What next for Newcastle United? 5 things that will happen once the takeover is complete

MANCHESTER UNITED Alex Ferguson's whole remarkable career years: from East Stirlingshire to Manchester United

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world