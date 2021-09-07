Republic of Ireland v Serbia live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Republic of Ireland v Serbia live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 7 September, 7:45pm BST

Stephen Kenny will be looking to ease the pressure on his shoulders when the Republic of Ireland face Serbia on Tuesday.

It is fair to say that Kenny has had a disappointing start to his tenure in charge of the national team. Since replacing Mick McCarthy at the helm in April 2020 - a few months earlier than originally planned due to the postponement of the European Championship - Kenny has won only one of his 15 matches. That is despite the fact that Ireland have played Andorra, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in that time, as well as beatable opponents like Qatar, Finland and Wales.

A 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan at the weekend was another low point for Kenny. The nature of Ireland's performance against Portugal, to whom they concede two late goals to lose 2-1, suggested the national team might be about to turn a corner. But the disappointing display against Azerbaijan, in which a late equaliser from Shane Duffy was required to avoid defeat, has left Kenny under fierce pressure.

The visit of Serbia could make things even worse for the former Dundalk boss. Ireland's upcoming opponents sit top of Group A thanks to a better goal difference than Portugal. Ireland are already nine points behind the top two, which means they can bid goodbye to any hopes of appearing at the 2022 World Cup.

Serbia eased to a 4-1 triumph over Luxembourg last time out, and their head-to-head race with Portugal means they cannot afford any dropped points in Dublin. Ireland did at least demonstrate some battling qualities in a 3-2 loss in the reverse fixture, and Kenny will hope for more of the same here.

The Boys in Green will have to make do without Seamus Coleman and Dara O'Shea through injury. Serbia do not have any fresh fitness concerns, so Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic should all start up top.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

ALSO SEE The 10 all-time men's international top scorers

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com