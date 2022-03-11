The Friday Football Quiz! Career paths, Stephen Hawking and birthday cakes

Answers on the next page…

It's our Friday Football Quiz, testing you on everything you should have been paying attention to…

Every Friday, we give you three rounds of 30 questions to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Round 1 is all about the last week, Round 2 is a general knowledge test and this week's Round 3 is all about career paths.

1. Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski each scored hat-tricks in the Champions League this week… but which two players have the most all-time hat-tricks in the competition, with 8?

2. Mbappe also scored this week to become PSG's second-highest scorer ever. Who did he surpass?

3. Lewandowski scored the fastest hat-trick from the first whistle in Champions League history: how quickly did he wrap it up?

(Image credit: Getty)

4. Which French side did Leicester City beat 2-0 in the Europa League this week?

5. Which shirt sponsor suspended their partnership with Chelsea this week?

6. Everton lost 5-0 to Tottenham Hotspur this week: who was the last player to move between the two teams?

7. Leeds United have lost their last six matches in a row, following last night's defeat. Who's the only Premier League side to have won their last six?

(Image credit: Getty)

8. Which manager "assisted" his team at the weekend by racing out of his technical area to help his player take a quick throw-in?

9. Which Newcastle player made his first start for the Toon this week?

10. Fulham scored another five goals in their midweek win at Swansea. How many goals is that for the season in the league, for the Cottagers: 69, 79 or 89?

Round 2: General knowledge

1. Which club did Antonio Conte make 420 appearances for as a player?

2. Martin Tyler was the Sky Sports commentator when Sergio Aguero scored his dramatic late winner for Manchester City against QPR in 2012. But who was his co-commentator?

3. How many London clubs are currently in the Premier League and Championship combined?

4. West Brom's primary mascot is Baggie Bird. What was their other mascot, introduced in 2018 to the bemusement of fans?

5. In which city did Barcelona win their first Champions League title under Pep Guardiola in 2009?

(Image credit: PA)

6. Name every club that Alan Shearer scored a Premier League goal for.

7. In which country would you find the clubs Colon, Banfield and Independiente?

8. Who was the last team to win a Bundesliga, other than Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund?

9. Which player threatened to leave Manchester City in 2014 over a birthday cake?

10. Which footballer-turned-actor plays Stephen Hawking's doctor in the film, The Theory of Everything?

Round 3: Guess the player from the career path

(Image credit: PA)

1. Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

2. Arsenal, RB Leipzig (loan), Huddersfield Town (loan)

3. Anderlecht, Monaco, Leicester City (loan), Leicester City

4. Padova, Juventus, Sydney FC, Delhi Dynamos

5. Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton (loan), Everton, West Bromwich Albion

6. Liverpool, Sheffield United (loan), Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers

7. Rot Weiss Ahlen, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund

8. Arsenal, Crystal Palace (loan), Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County

9. Barranquilla, Atletico Junior, Porto, Liverpool

10. Marconi Stallions, Dynamo Dresden, Kaiserslautern, Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester City

