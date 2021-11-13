Wales v Belarus live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Wales v Belarus live stream, Saturday 13 November, 7.45pm GMT

Wales will move above Czech Republic and into second place in Group E if they beat Belarus on Saturday night.

There is still plenty to play for in this segment of World Cup qualifying, even though Belgium will almost certainly wrap up top spot in the group by seeing off Estonia in Brussels. Wales and Czech Republic are locked in a battle for second, and Rob Page’s side will hold the advantage if they emerge triumphant when Belarus visit the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend.

The two nations are level on 11 points at present, but Wales have played one game fewer. Czech Republic will be expected to beat Estonia on Tuesday and thus finish on 14 points, so Wales need a minimum of four points from meetings with Belarus and Belgium to guarantee second place. Three points could be enough depending on goal difference, but that would require the Dragons to run up the score on Saturday.

Given they won their Nations League group, Wales will almost certainly reach the play-offs even if they finish third here. However, Page will not want to leave anything to chance and finishing second to Belgium would be an achievement in itself.

Belarus are currently bottom of the five-team group and must avoid defeat here to stand a chance of finishing fourth. They gave Wales a tough match in the reverse fixture – a Gareth Bale hat-trick was required to secure a 3-2 win in September – but will struggle to do the same in Cardiff. The majority of their squad members play at home, with Lokomotiv Moscow striker Vitaly Lisakovich the danger man.

Bale is in line to win his 100th cap for his country this weekend. Aaron Ramsey has also been called up despite fitness concerns, while Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango withdrew from the squad on Monday due to injury and personal reasons respectively.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday, 13 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

