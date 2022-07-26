Women's Euro 2022: England thrash Sweden to reach first major final since 2009

England are through to the final of Women's Euro 2022 after sweeping aside Sweden 4-0 in Sheffield.

After surviving a few first-half scares, the tournament hosts made light work of the team ranked second in the world on a glorious night at Bramall Lane, romping to their biggest-ever knockout win at a major tournament.

A frantic opening 10 minutes saw both sides have chances take an early lead. Barely Barely 20 seconds in, Mary Earps kept out Sofia Jakobsson's close-range effort with a sharp left-footed save, before Beth Mead glanced wide for England four minutes later. The Swedes then underlined their set-piece threat as Stina Blackstenius headed against the bar from a corner.

The first half continued in pulsating fashion – and after Sweden failed to take advantage of several promising openings, the Lionesses who drew first blood with 34 minutes in the clock.

Ellen White couldn't quite make contact with Lauren Hemp's enticingly whipped cross, but Lucy Bronze's first-time ball back into the box found Mead – who controlled and turned to tuck away her sixth goal of the tournament, setting a new record for an England player at a single Women's Euro.

(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

While England were asleep at the back early in the first half, it was the Swedish defence who switched off at the start of the second – giving Bronze all the time in the world to head home from Mead's corner and double the Lionesses' lead. Bramall Lane was bouncing (after the quick scare of a VAR check).

Eight minutes later, the roof should have come off the famous old ground. Just seconds after coming on as a substitute, Alessia Russo broke free down the right and squared the ball for Hemp – but the Manchester City winger couldn't keep her first-time shot down, rattling it against the underside of the bar.

Sweden might have sensed that miss as a turning point – and they were so nearly back in the game with 25 minutes to go, only for Earps to somehow tip Blackstenius' quick-thinking lob over the bar.

And after one of the saves of the tournament... came one of the goals of the tournament. The chance looked gone as Russo hit her initial shot straight at Hedvig Lindahl, but the Manchester United striker had the awareness – and the audacity – to nutmeg the Sweden 'keeper with a backheel. England were 3-0 up and cruising towards their first major final in 13 years.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

By now, the Lionesses looked in ruthless mood – and they were soon four goals to the good through. Perhaps still stunned from Russo's showstopper moments earlier, Lindahl misjudged Frank Kirby's 20-yard lob – quite literally giving the ball a helping hand into the net.

So, for the second summer running, England are off to Wembley. Please can it come home this time around...?