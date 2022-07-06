Women's Euro 2022: What's England women's record under Sarina Wiegman?
England women's record under Sarina Wiegman is extremely impressive, heading into Women's Euro 2022
Heading into Women's Euro 2022, England women's record under Sarina Wiegman is extremely impressive.
The Dutch boss is still unbeaten while managing the Lionesses. Wiegman has already won the Euros once before, of course, too, having lifted the trophy in 2017 on home soil with her native Netherlands.
In her short time as manager, however, Wiegman has won plaudits for her football and instilling a winning mentality into the England side.
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|Venue
|17 September 2021
|England 8-0 North Macedonia
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Southampton, England
|21 September 2021
|Luxembourg 0-10 England
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
|23 October 2021
|England 4-0 Northern Ireland
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|London, England
|26 October 2021
|Latvia 0-10 England
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Riga, Latvia
|27 November 2021
|England 1-0 Austria
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Sunderland, England
|30 November 2021
|England 20-0 Latvia
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Doncaster, England
|17 February 2022
|England 1-1 Canada
|2022 Arnold Clark Cup
|Middlesbrough, England
|20 February 2022
|England 0-0 Spain
|2022 Arnold Clark Cup
|Norwich, England
|23 February 2022
|England 3-1 Germany
|2022 Arnold Clark Cup
|Wolverhampton, England
|8 April 2022
|North Macedonia 0-10 England
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Skopje, North Macedonia
|12 April 2022
|Northern Ireland 0-5 England
|2023 World Cup qualifying
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|16 June 2022
|England 3-0 Belgium
|Friendly
|Wolverhampton, England
|24 June 2022
|England 5-1 Netherlands
|Friendly
|Leeds, England
|30 June 2022
|Switzerland 0-4 England
|Friendly
|Zurich, Switzerland
