Women's Euro 2022: What's England women's record under Sarina Wiegman?

Heading into Women's Euro 2022, England women's record under Sarina Wiegman is extremely impressive.

The Dutch boss is still unbeaten while managing the Lionesses. Wiegman has already won the Euros once before, of course, too, having lifted the trophy in 2017 on home soil with her native Netherlands.

In her short time as manager, however, Wiegman has won plaudits for her football and instilling a winning mentality into the England side.

