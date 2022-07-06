Women's Euro 2022: What's England women's record under Sarina Wiegman?

By published

England women's record under Sarina Wiegman is extremely impressive, heading into Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022: What's England women's record under Sarina Wiegman? Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England walks towards the tunnel at half time during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group A match between England and Austria at Old Trafford on July 06, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Heading into Women's Euro 2022, England women's record under Sarina Wiegman is extremely impressive.

The Dutch boss is still unbeaten while managing the Lionesses. Wiegman has already won the Euros once before, of course, too, having lifted the trophy in 2017 on home soil with her native Netherlands. 

In her short time as manager, however, Wiegman has won plaudits for her football and instilling a winning mentality into the England side. 

Women's Euro 2022: What's England women's record under Sarina Wiegman?

DateGameCompetitionVenue
17 September 2021England 8-0 North Macedonia2023 World Cup qualifyingSouthampton, England
21 September 2021Luxembourg 0-10 England2023 World Cup qualifyingLuxembourg City, Luxembourg
23 October 2021England 4-0 Northern Ireland2023 World Cup qualifyingLondon, England
26 October 2021Latvia 0-10 England2023 World Cup qualifyingRiga, Latvia
27 November 2021England 1-0 Austria2023 World Cup qualifyingSunderland, England
30 November 2021England 20-0 Latvia2023 World Cup qualifyingDoncaster, England
17 February 2022England 1-1 Canada2022 Arnold Clark CupMiddlesbrough, England
20 February 2022England 0-0 Spain2022 Arnold Clark CupNorwich, England
23 February 2022England 3-1 Germany2022 Arnold Clark CupWolverhampton, England
8 April 2022North Macedonia 0-10 England2023 World Cup qualifyingSkopje, North Macedonia
12 April 2022Northern Ireland 0-5 England2023 World Cup qualifyingBelfast, Northern Ireland
16 June 2022England 3-0 BelgiumFriendlyWolverhampton, England
24 June 2022England 5-1 NetherlandsFriendlyLeeds, England
30 June 2022Switzerland 0-4 EnglandFriendlyZurich, Switzerland

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT