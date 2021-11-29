Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says he's looking at leaving the club

Arsenal vice-captain Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he's starting to look for a move away from north London.

Lacazette cost the club £50m, breaking their transfer record when he joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. The forward is still on the same five-year deal he signed originally, which runs out in the summer.

There has been much speculation about the player, though, who has only featured sporadically under Mikel Arteta. Lacazette didn't start the season in favour but has featured more in recent weeks, with the Basque boss playing a 4-4-2 formation more recently.

Now, however, Lacazette has told French channel Telefoot that he could well leave.

“Of course, my agents are starting to look to the right and to the left," he said. "But not until January, I really want to focus myself on something.

“And then we will see what is on offer, if the challenges are interesting, if there are beautiful projects, how they are counting on me.

“So there are still many questions, I prefer to wait until January to position myself.”

Lacazette has had a mixed time at the Emirates Stadium.

While he has often been the first-choice striker for the Gunners, the Frenchman has blown hot and cold, struggling to score away from home in particular. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed in January 2018 - months after Lacazette's signing - to improve fortunes up front.

The pair have often played together - sometimes with Aubameyang out left - and have formed a friendship off the field. Lacazette is now in his thirties though, and Arsenal are looking to rejuvenate the forward line.