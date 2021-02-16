Arsenal News and Features

Name: Arsenal

Founded: 1886 (as Dial Square, became Arsenal in 1913)

Home ground: Emirates Stadium

League Titles: 13

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football and have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. Under Arsene Wenger, they lifted three Premier League titles and became the first team in the modern era to go a full season unbeaten when they won the trophy in 2003-04. They originally formed in Woolwich before moving to north London in 1913 where they played their matches at Highbury until a move to their new Emirates Stadium home in 2006. Past players include Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.