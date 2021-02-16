Arsenal News and Features
Name: Arsenal
Founded: 1886 (as Dial Square, became Arsenal in 1913)
Home ground: Emirates Stadium
League Titles: 13
Instagram: @arsenal
Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football and have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. Under Arsene Wenger, they lifted three Premier League titles and became the first team in the modern era to go a full season unbeaten when they won the trophy in 2003-04. They originally formed in Woolwich before moving to north London in 1913 where they played their matches at Highbury until a move to their new Emirates Stadium home in 2006. Past players include Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.
Latest about Arsenal
Benfica v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Benfica v Arsenal live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues
Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign
Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?
Posted
Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try
Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to go head-to-head for Bournemouth job - report
By FourFourTwo Staff
The two Frenchmen are competing to become Jason Tindall's successor
Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis
FFT meets Kelly Smith: "I had to give a speech at an awards night, but just froze and hid in the bathroom"
By Mark White
England’s greatest ever player occasionally struggled in the spotlight – even after her own Bend It Like Beckham story
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.