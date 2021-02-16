Arsenal News and Features

Trending

Name: Arsenal

Founded: 1886 (as Dial Square, became Arsenal in 1913)

Home ground: Emirates Stadium

League Titles: 13

Instagram: @arsenal

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football and have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. Under Arsene Wenger, they lifted three Premier League titles and became the first team in the modern era to go a full season unbeaten when they won the trophy in 2003-04. They originally formed in Woolwich before moving to north London in 1913 where they played their matches at Highbury until a move to their new Emirates Stadium home in 2006. Past players include Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.

Benfica v Arsenal live stream

Benfica v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Benfica v Arsenal live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues

David Luiz

Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign

Bruno Fernandes

Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?

Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to go head-to-head for Bournemouth job - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

The two Frenchmen are competing to become Jason Tindall's successor

Europa League

Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Inter Milan

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?

Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?

Dani Ceballos

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis

Kelly Smith

FFT meets Kelly Smith: "I had to give a speech at an awards night, but just froze and hid in the bathroom"

By Mark White

England’s greatest ever player occasionally struggled in the spotlight – even after her own Bend It Like Beckham story

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

