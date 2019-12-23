Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says Bradley Dack injury ‘doesn’t look good’

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray said his dressing room was “emotional” after Bradley Dack was stretchered off in the 0-0 draw with Wigan.

Rovers went closest in a tight game, with Danny Graham heading against the woodwork, but both goalkeepers produced important saves and a point apiece was fair.

It moved the hosts to within two points of the top six at the halfway stage of the season but the injury to 10-goal Dack overshadowed any result; he was stretchered off in severe discomfort after appearing to damage his knee when landing.

Mowbray said there were tears and that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

He said: “The treatment room attached to the dressing room is quite an emotional place to be honest, there’s quite a few tears there.

“It looks like a bad injury. We need to get it scanned, which we will do as soon as we can.

“The players are all pretty emotional, as Bradley is emotional. He was in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain.

“Let’s wait and see what a proper diagnosis from the scan shows, but at this moment in time, it doesn’t look good.

“Bradley Dack is the life and soul of our football club. On the training ground every day, he’s like a kid in the playground.

“He wants the ball, always laughing and smiling, having fun, and it’s not nice when you see the kid who brings the life to the training in tears. The players are also getting upset and shows the closeness of our group.”

Wigan have now won just once on the road in 22 league games during 2019, and none this season.

After moving to within a point of safety, Paul Cook said his team could be proud of their performance against their in-form Lancashire rivals.

He said: “I think both sides had moments in the game, for sure. Graham’s hit the bar, Jamie (Jones) has made a couple of saves.

“We’ve had our moments so while you’re always disappointed, I think there’s so much positivity around the last three performances, it’s untrue.

“We look anything but a team that hasn’t won and lacking in confidence. We’re playing well and look confidence. Unfortunately, not getting those wins that you need, but there’s a long way to go in the season.

“I don’t think many people gave us much of a chance here tonight. To come and play the way we did, the players can be quite proud of their performance.

“We keep the ball a lot better, and are not giving up the chances we gave up against team. In seven minutes of injury time, we didn’t come under any pressure. We’re growing in confidence day by day.”