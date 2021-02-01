Championship News and Features

Trending

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream, as the Cherries seek another win

Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr’s agent claims Reds refused to pay £35m asking price

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Watford forward was linked with a move to Anfield in the January window

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End live stream

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End live stream, as the Championship weekend gets under way

Raphinha

Liverpool transfer news: Reds to offer five players for Leeds winger Raphinha

By FourFourTwo Staff

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are among the names who could head to Elland Road

Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

By FourFourTwo Staff

The former England defender reflects on a career blighted by injury

Coventry City vs Watford live stream

Coventry City vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Coventry City vs Watford live stream, as the Hornets look to close the gap with the top two

Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream

Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream, as two of the top three meet for a crunch clash

John Terry

Arsenal and Chelsea greats Patrick Vieira and John Terry in frame for Bournemouth job - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Cherries are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Jason Tindall

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

Ben Davies

Liverpool transfer news: Reds close in on cut-price deal for Preston centre-back Ben Davies

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jurgen Klopp is set to bring in a new defender before the window closes

