Chelsea set to team up former boss Avram Grant with struggling Frank Lampard

Former manager Avram Grant could return to Chelsea to help struggling boss Frank Lampard, according to reports.

The 65-year-old led a Blues side featuring Lampard to the Champions League final in 2008, and Sky Sports writes that owner Roman Abramovich is considering bringing him back to London.

The Russian thinks that Grant could offer valuable experience to Lampard’s coaching team as they aim to turn around a dip in form.

Chelsea have won two of their last six league games, falling to ninth place in the Premier League, and the short-term appointment of the Israeli could help ease the pressure on Lampard.

Grant recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which he offered some advice to the 42-year-old.

"You need to be strong when things are not going well, when things are going well everyone is a genius and knows what to do," he said.

"But in the situation like this when things aren't going well you need to be strong, look for solutions and show a lot about your character.

"What I can say to Frank and the others at the club is be patient, and more than this do whatever is necessary to do, that's for sure.

"Two things: never lose it even when things are going well, don't lose your fighting spirit at the highest level.

"And second, don't lose what you have here [points to his head] - you need to think right and look for solutions.

"If you do that, then everything will be OK because the quality is there and there is a potential like there was in my time."

Grant was most recently in charge of Indian Super League team NorthEast United in 2018, and he led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2015.

