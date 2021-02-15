Chelsea News and Features
Name: Chelsea
Founded: 1905
Home ground: Stamford Bridge
League Titles: 6
Instagram: @chelseafc
Chelsea were transformed by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's purchase of the west London club in 2003. The Mears family founded the club at The Butchers Hook pub across the road from Stamford Bridge and the Blues claimed their maiden top-flight title in 1954-55. But it was not until Abramovich's revolution that Chelsea were able to dominate, with the Stamford Bridge men claiming five Premier League titles between 2005 and 2017. Past players include Ron Harris, Peter Osgood, Ray Wilkins, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard.
