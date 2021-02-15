Trending

Chelsea News and Features

Name: Chelsea

Founded: 1905

Home ground: Stamford Bridge

League Titles: 6

Instagram: @chelseafc

Chelsea were transformed by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's purchase of the west London club in 2003. The Mears family founded the club at The Butchers Hook pub across the road from Stamford Bridge and the Blues claimed their maiden top-flight title in 1954-55. But it was not until Abramovich's revolution that Chelsea were able to dominate, with the Stamford Bridge men claiming five Premier League titles between 2005 and 2017. Past players include Ron Harris, Peter Osgood, Ray Wilkins, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard.

Latest about Chelsea

Christian Pulisic

Chelsea transfer news: Blues to consider selling one of Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech

By FourFourTwo Staff

Neither player has featured much since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Quiz
Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

UCL
Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz
Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Posted

Quiz There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?

Quiz
Liverpool

10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically

By Kiyan Sobhani

UEFA Champions League Don't worry if you don't finish in the top four, Liverpool or Chelsea - these sides also underwhelmed in the league despite finding success on the continent

UEFA Champions League
David Alaba

Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer deal to David Alaba as Bayern Munich defender nears exit

By FourFourTwo Staff

The west Londoners are the only Premier League side to have approached the Austrian

Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

PREDICTIONS
Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream

Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream, as the Blues look to move into the top four

Buying guide
123...789NextArchives