David Moyes hopes Kevin Nolan can inspire West Ham to safety

David Moyes hopes the return of Kevin Nolan to West Ham will inspire their survival bid.

Former Hammers captain Nolan, who led the club to promotion in 2012, has joined Moyes’ coaching staff alongside number two Alan Irvine and another new face, ex-Norwich and Brighton coach Paul Nevin.

Moyes’ backroom team now has a distinctly British feel to it following the departure of previous boss Manuel Pellegrini and his staff.

“I hope that both the new staff members have got something they can add,” said Moyes. “I want people who can add something. I want to hear what they have to say.

“I wanted people different in personality to me and Alan. Kevin’s well known around these parts, he knows the club, so I’m hoping he can guide us in certain parts.

“He is young, he is not that long out of playing, and he has been a manager. I like that. I like my staff members to have been in management. Once you have done the job you sit back and say it’s a tough gig.

“Paul’s come in with an understanding of different clubs, a background I felt we needed. I hope both can do as well as the likes of Stuart Pearce did for me when I was here last time.”

Nolan, 37, spent five years with West Ham and played a pivotal role as they established themselves back in the top flight.

No stranger to scrapping near the foot of the table, he arrives at a Hammers side currently lying in the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s trip to champions Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Nolan said: “It feels incredible to be back. I’m delighted, proud and just really looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into it, and the gaffer has been absolutely fantastic, getting me right involved straight away and 24 hours later it’s all hands to the deck and let’s look forward to hopefully what’s going to be a good weekend.

“I’ve seen enough from the lads in training, but they know the task ahead, and we know the task ahead.

“This has been the first full week where the gaffer has been able to have a real input in what he wants to show, so I’m hoping we’ll see some good, positive stuff at the weekend.

“We’ve all been in these situations before – we all know what’s needed and we’re very confident that we can get there come the end of the season.”