West Ham United News and Features

Name: West Ham United

Founded: 1895 (as Thames Ironworks, became West Ham United in 1900)

Home ground: London Stadium

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @westham

Club based in east London which provided England's 1966 World Cup-winning triumvirate of Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters. The Hammers' highest league placing was third, in 1986, and they have won the FA Cup three times - in 1964, 1975 and 1980 - as well as being runners-up twice, in the first Wembley final in 1923 and to Liverpool on penalties in 2006.

Other notable former players include Trevor Brooking, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Carlos Tevez and Dmitri Payet.

Latest about West Ham United

David Moyes, West Ham

Don't be surprised if David Moyes wins Manager of the Year (again)

By Richard Jolly

West Ham manager David Moyes has rebuilt his reputation in London - and the annual award tends to honour underdogs over title-winners

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard laments lack of Manchester United opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By FourFourTwo Staff

The attacking midfielder joined West Ham on loan in the January transfer window

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

West Ham v Sheffield United live stream

West Ham v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a West Ham v Sheffield United live stream, as the Hammers look to move into the top four

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

Mike Dean

In defence of the referee: what ex-pro pundits are getting wrong

By Jack Tooth

Referees are coming under more criticism lately – but are ex-players really right to suggest they know better?

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Posted

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

