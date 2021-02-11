West Ham United News and Features
Name: West Ham United
Founded: 1895 (as Thames Ironworks, became West Ham United in 1900)
Home ground: London Stadium
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @westham
Club based in east London which provided England's 1966 World Cup-winning triumvirate of Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters. The Hammers' highest league placing was third, in 1986, and they have won the FA Cup three times - in 1964, 1975 and 1980 - as well as being runners-up twice, in the first Wembley final in 1923 and to Liverpool on penalties in 2006.
Other notable former players include Trevor Brooking, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Carlos Tevez and Dmitri Payet.
Latest about West Ham United
Don't be surprised if David Moyes wins Manager of the Year (again)
By Richard Jolly
West Ham manager David Moyes has rebuilt his reputation in London - and the annual award tends to honour underdogs over title-winners
New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season
By Conor Pope
The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design
Jesse Lingard laments lack of Manchester United opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
By FourFourTwo Staff
The attacking midfielder joined West Ham on loan in the January transfer window
Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented
Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
West Ham v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a West Ham v Sheffield United live stream, as the Hammers look to move into the top four
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week
By FourFourTwo Staff
BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes
In defence of the referee: what ex-pro pundits are getting wrong
By Jack Tooth
Referees are coming under more criticism lately – but are ex-players really right to suggest they know better?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.