Doris makes sure Forfar get the point

Ladbrokes League One relegation-battlers Forfar grabbed a point after a late equaliser from Steven Doris secured a 1-1 draw at Peterhead.

The visitors had the best opening of the first half when midfielder Robbie Leitch broke clear, but Greg Fleming made a smart save.

Peterhead took the lead just three minutes after the restart.

James Stevenson’s long throw-in found Jason Brown, whose shot-on-the-turn was parried out and Steven Boyd turned in the rebound for his first Blue Toon goal.

Luc Bollan forced a good save from Fofar keeper Marc McCallum on the hour, before the visitors grabbed an equaliser when Doris headed in Bernard Coll’s cross with just eight minutes left.

Forfar are now unbeaten in three games and moved a point behind Clyde, who lost 1-0 at Dumbarton to suffer a fourth league loss in a row.

Clyde midfielder Chris McStay had fired an early opening just wide before Martin McNiff headed straight at the Sons goalkeeper from a corner.

Dumbarton saw a Joe McKee free-kick drop narrowly off target as neither side could find a breakthrough before half-time.

McStay shot wide again soon after the restart before Dumbarton took the lead in the 65th minute when defender Morgyn Neill knocked the ball in from a corner.

The Sons held out for what was a first league win since December 21.

Stranraer’s match against Montrose at Stair Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.