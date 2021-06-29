England vs Germany: Lineups revealed for last-16 Euro 2020 showdown

England vs Germany kicks off at 5pm BST, and Gareth Southgate has gone for a back three to match Germany's tried and tested tactic.

Fans and experts had pondered whether Southgate would stick with the back four which got his team out of the group stage without conceding, or switch to a three man defence in order to nullify Germany's three-pronged attack.

It transpires he went for the latter, and Kyle Walker has been drafted back into the RCB role he first adopted during the 2018 World Cup. The other big news is that Bukayo Saka, who starred in England's win over the Czech Republic in their final groups take match, retains his place in attack alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

England

3-4-3

Pickford

Walker

Stones

Maguire



Trippier

Phillips

Rice

Shaw

Saka

Kane

Sterling

Germany

3-4-3

Neuer

Ginter

Hummels

Rudiger

Kimmich

Goretzka

Kroos

Gosens



Havertz

Muller

Werner