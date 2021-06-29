Trending

England vs Germany: Lineups revealed for last-16 Euro 2020 showdown

England face Germany at 5pm BST for a spot in the quarter-final of Euro 2020

England vs Germany kicks off at 5pm BST, and Gareth Southgate has gone for a back three to match Germany's tried and tested tactic. 

Fans and experts had pondered whether Southgate would stick with the back four which got his team out of the group stage without conceding, or switch to a three man defence in order to nullify Germany's three-pronged attack. 

It transpires he went for the latter, and Kyle Walker has been drafted back into the RCB role he first adopted during the 2018 World Cup. The other big news is that Bukayo Saka, who starred in England's win over the Czech Republic in their final groups take match, retains his place in attack alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. 

England

3-4-3

Pickford

Walker
Stones
Maguire

Trippier
Phillips
Rice
Shaw

Saka
Kane
Sterling

Germany

3-4-3

Neuer

Ginter
Hummels
Rudiger

Kimmich
Goretzka
Kroos
Gosens

Havertz
Muller
Werner