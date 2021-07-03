Euro 2020: Who are the Czech Republic v Denmark commentators?

The Czech Republic v Denmark commentators have been revealed, with Clive Tyldesley and Ally McCoist on duty.

Tyldesley and McCoist will take to the mic for this evening's quarter-final clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, and you can find out more about the popular duo below.

Clive Tyldesley

Iconic ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley has been on the channel since the 1990s and was recently replaced as the lead commentator for England games. Tyldesley is synonymous with ITV’s coverage of the Champions League in the 2000s.

Ally McCoist

Cult favourite Ally McCoist made over 400 appearances for Rangers and over 60 for Scotland before becoming one of Britain’s best-loved co-commentators on ITV. He’s also a regular on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage and was a team captain on the BBC’s A Question of Sport from 1996 to 2007.