Frank Lampard dismisses claims Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave in the summer

Frank Lampard has criticised “false articles” in rejecting claims that Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave Chelsea this summer.

Spain stopper Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in a record goalkeeper transfer of £72million in August 2018, but has slipped out of favour under Lampard this term.

Veteran Willy Caballero has usurped Kepa in Lampard’s starting line-up, with the 38-year-old likely to continue in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

But Lampard has dismissed suggestions Kepa could be headed for a Stamford Bridge exit at the end of the season and insisted the 25-year-old can still force his way back into the starting XI.

“I have read a lot of false articles this week, probably guessing on players,” said Lampard.

“Every time I see a Chelsea player put on the shirt they are in control of their own destiny somewhat individually. You can’t always control collectively the result.

“All I am focusing on is game by game to get the best finish to the season that we can possibly get.

“Then, of course, there are decisions for the club ongoing in the summer, we have to look at that.

“But no way am I jumping forward to the future now and a lot of those reports are wrong.”

Kepa has struggled for form this term and Caballero has impressed in stepping up, pulling off several smart saves in Tuesday’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Asked about his relationship with the big-money goalkeeper, Lampard replied: “My relationship is fine; between player and manager I have around 20 players or so to keep happy, I can’t keep them all happy at the same time.

“All I expect is their professionalism in training, which Kepa has given. Every position is the same.

“You train well to try to get into the team if you are not in it. If you are in it then you perform to good levels to keep yourself in the team.

“Those are the standards we expect at this club. That’s what I demand. Every player is in charge of their own destiny to a degree in terms of that. Kepa is training well but Willy Caballero is also training well and playing pretty well.

“(He) made some decent saves against Bayern Munich. I have competition there, but I will decide as we go. That’s why I am very strong on how you train and turn up, every day is pivotal on how you are as a Chelsea player.”