Funso Ojo to be assessed by Aberdeen

Aberdeen hope Funso Ojo will return for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County.

The midfielder will be assessed after suffering a knee gash but manager Derek McInnes will take no chances if the wound is at risk of opening up again.

Ash Taylor has shaken off a calf complaint while full-back Greg Leigh (shin) and winger Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Ross County’s injury problems have deepened after Coll Donaldson was ruled out for a month with a fractured cheekbone.

The defender suffered a painful blow to his face during last week’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone and will be absent as the Staggies travel to Pittodrie.

The Dingwall side are already missing Ross Stewart, Michael Gardyne (both hamstring), Joe Chalmers (ankle) and Tom Grivosti (foot).

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, Ojo, Campbell, McGinn, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Bryson, Cerny.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Mullin, Tillson, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Spence, Shaw, Laidlaw.