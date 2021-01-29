Scottish Premiership News and Features
Latest about Scottish Premiership
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners told they can sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for £15m
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's side were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer
St Johnstone v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a St Johnstone v Celtic live stream, as the champions look to keep their slim title hopes alive
St Mirren v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a St Mirren v Celtic live stream, as the champions look to keep their slim title hopes alive
Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream, as Steven Gerrard's side look to continue their unbeaten run
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?
By FourFourTwo Staff
It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?
Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream, as the Scottish champions desperately look for a win
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.