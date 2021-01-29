Scottish Premiership News and Features

Trending

Odsonne Edouard

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners told they can sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for £15m

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's side were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer

St Johnstone v Celtic live stream

St Johnstone v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a St Johnstone v Celtic live stream, as the champions look to keep their slim title hopes alive

St Mirren v Celtic live stream

St Mirren v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a St Mirren v Celtic live stream, as the champions look to keep their slim title hopes alive

Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream

Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream, as Steven Gerrard's side look to continue their unbeaten run

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream

Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream, as the Scottish champions desperately look for a win

Everton v Salford City – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Goodison Park

Celtic set for Jonjoe Kenny loan deal after appearing to lose out on Ben Davies

By PA Staff

Kilmarnock v Celtic – Scottish Premiership – Rugby Park

‘Win or lose, we hardly speak’ – Ross Millen and dad Andy share code of silence

By PA Staff

Micky Mellon File Photo

Micky Mellon admits Dundee United need time to flourish in the Premiership

By PA Staff

Celtic v St Johnstone – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park

Peter Lawwell set to leave after trophy-laden 17 years at the Celtic helm

By PA Staff

