Harry Maguire celebrates Manchester United's win over Leeds with bizarrely specific photoshop jibe

We all know how it works: captain scores goal after week of stories about dressing room splits, earning team victory against bitter rivals, then takes to Twitter to post inspirational/meaningless message about the win.

Manchester United's win over Leeds on Sunday certainly seemed to be following that pattern. Harry Maguire nabbed the first goal of the 4-2 victory at Elland Road, and by 6pm was posting a photo of him knee-sliding in front of the Leeds fans to social media.

All pretty predictable.

Except, hang on. Let's look a little closer.

Who is that?

(Image credit: Harry Maguire / Twitter)

And here's that zoomed in a bit:

(Image credit: Harry Maguire / Twitter)

That is a photoshopped head.

And obviously, having tweeted out the photo to his 1.8 million Twitter followers, people noticed. But for a whole 15 hours, Maguire stayed schtum on who exactly the mystery head in the crowd was.

And then, at 8.40 on Monday morning, he revealed the truth:

"For everyone asking, it’s my good mate, a big Leeds fan. He was at the ground but not in the pic. He’s been giving us some stick all week so thought I’d add him in."

And that's why you don't give footballers grief. Even if they are your mate.

