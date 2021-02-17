Manchester United News and Features

Trending

Founded: 1878 (as Newton Heath, became Manchester United in 1902)

Home ground: Old Trafford 

League Titles: 20

Manchester United are the most successful club in English football. They have enjoyed two particular spells of success – first under manager Sir Matt Busby in the 1960s, winning the European Cup in 1968 despite being hit by the Munich Air Disaster in 1958. Also under Sir Alex Ferguson between the 1990s and early 2010s, during which time they won 38 trophies - including two Champions Leagues in 1999 and 2008. Past players include Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and George Best.

Bruno Fernandes

Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?

Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try

Europa League

Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Real Sociedad v Manchester United live stream

Real Sociedad v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Real Sociedad v Manchester United live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues

Kingsley Coman

Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester

Inter Milan

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?

Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?

Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils missed out on Dayot Upamecano for £1.9m

By FourFourTwo Staff

The RB Leipzig centre-back is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has not held talks with Manchester United over a new contract

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Norwegian's current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in 2022

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

David Moyes, West Ham

Don't be surprised if David Moyes wins Manager of the Year (again)

By Richard Jolly

West Ham manager David Moyes has rebuilt his reputation in London - and the annual award tends to honour underdogs over title-winners

Federico Valverde

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Uruguay international is reportedly been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

