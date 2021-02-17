Manchester United News and Features

Name: Manchester United

Founded: 1878 (as Newton Heath, became Manchester United in 1902)

Home ground: Old Trafford

League Titles: 20

Manchester United are the most successful club in English football. They have enjoyed two particular spells of success – first under manager Sir Matt Busby in the 1960s, winning the European Cup in 1968 despite being hit by the Munich Air Disaster in 1958. Also under Sir Alex Ferguson between the 1990s and early 2010s, during which time they won 38 trophies - including two Champions Leagues in 1999 and 2008. Past players include Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and George Best.