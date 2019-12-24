Hibernian head coach Ross unsure what to expect from Hearts boss Stendel

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is unsure exactly what to expect from Daniel Stendel despite going head to head with the new Hearts boss in England.

But Ross is in no doubt that the Edinburgh derby will be no different from usual despite facing a Hearts side who are rooted to the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Stendel has lost his first three games in charge and saw his side slump to the bottom, three points adrift, following a 2-1 defeat at Hamilton.

Ross enjoyed a home win and an away draw against Stendel’s Barnsley side last season when he was in charge of Sunderland.

However, the German had the last laugh, leading Barnsley to promotion from League One while Sunderland missed out in the play-offs, a situation which Hearts referred to when they announced Stendel’s appointment.

Ross, who has won three of his first seven matches at Hibs, said: “I obviously came up against Daniel as a manager but we were in charge of different clubs with different personnel and in different circumstances in where both teams were in the league as well.

“It’s difficult to say for certain (what to expect) because even in the games to date he has changed a lot of personnel and changes in system as well.”

The former Hearts Under-20s coach added: “Look, what I know is we will face an opponent who are committed and desperate to win the game because they are in a position in the league where they need that.

“He has highlighted it’s a derby match and everything that goes with it.

“I don’t think it makes any difference where they are in the table and their recent form.

“I think the game will be as challenging as it would be normally.”