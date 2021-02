Nobby Stiles, who was part of the 1966 England World Cup-winning team, has died aged 78.

Stiles was also part of the Manchester United team which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at his career in pictures.

Manchester United from 1961, Nobby Stiles in the front row second from left (PA Archive)

Stiles nets a goal for England against West Germany in February 1966 (PA Archive)

Stiles, third left, and some members of the England 1966 World Cup squad took a break to play a sport of a different kind during the tournament (PA Archive)

Alan Ball and Stiles celebrate England’s quarter-final win over Argentina in 1966 (PA Archive)

Portugal’s Eusebio jumps for the ball with Stiles during the World Cup semi-final at Wembley, which England won 2-1 (PA Archive)

Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Moore and Ray Wilson after victory in 1966 (PA Archive)

Stiles kisses the World Cup trophy, held by Sir Alf Ramsey (Ron Bell/PA Archive)

Manchester United’s Stiles celebrates with the European Cup in 1968 following his side’s 4-1 win over Benfica (PA Archive)

Stiles received a contribution to football award in 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)