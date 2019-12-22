It was definitely not a penalty – Bristol City boss Johnson upset by Owls winner

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson felt the late penalty which earned Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory should not have been awarded.

The clash between the two Championship promotion hopefuls had looked set to finish in a goalless stalemate at Hillsborough until Wednesday won a spot-kick five minutes from time.

Tommy Rowe was adjudged to have brought down Atdhe Nuhiu inside the area and Barry Bannan sent City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley the wrong way to claim the spoils for the Owls.

Wednesday climbed to third after extending their unbeaten run to six games, moving four points above City in the process, but Robins manager Johnson believes his side were hard done by.

He said: “It was definitely not a penalty. Sky have just showed it to me and I think the Sky reporters would suggest it’s not a pen.

“The ref’s got sucked in, really. It’s actually arguable whether it’s even in the box. It’s just a coming together with the ball spinning away.

“Rowe is a 32-year-old, experienced player, nobody is in possession of the ball and it’s a simple coming together from both parties. Nuhiu is halfway down before there’s any contact at all.

“I’ve spoken to the referee. He invited me in but that will stay private.”

City, who have now dropped to eighth after suffering a third successive defeat, threatened inside the opening 15 seconds when Callum O’Dowda fired a low shot wide.

The hosts responded and Liam Palmer saw his volley cleared off the line by Ashley Williams before Adam Reach fired wide from a good position.

Kadeem Harris was the next to threaten the City goal, cutting inside on the left-hand side of the area and firing in a low shot which was beaten away by Bentley.

Harris had a 20-yard effort saved by Bentley early in the second half and the Robins goalkeeper also had to be alert to block Reach’s shot from inside the area.

City went close when Rowe’s cross was met by Jack Hunt whose far post header was headed off the line by Palmer.

Wednesday continued to push and Bannan fired in a free-kick which forced a good save from Bentley, before the home side snatched victory when the Scotland international slotted home from the spot.

Johnson added: “I thought we defended well and that’s what’s frustrating. We worked very hard during the week on our defensive shape and generally that was good.

“We had a couple of chances ourselves to nick a goal and got in some good areas.

“It’s a third party, effectively, that’s got them the points and that’s what’s disappointing.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk felt his side looked the more likely scorers and believes the penalty was a fair decision.

He said: “Obviously we’re delighted with the three points. We knew it was going to be a tight game.

“Their form is probably better away from home at the moment than it is at home so we knew that it was going to be tight and the first half proved that.

“I think from the second half onwards we stepped it up and you could see that progression. I think we were the ones looking the most likely.

“It was a penalty. It looked a clear penalty from where I was. We had a shout just before that which I thought was a penalty as well, on Jordan (Rhodes).

“I think we were building pressure and it was fantastic mentality to keep going and going. We forced them into the mistake and got our rewards.

“I’m delighted for the players. Three points and another clean sheet is a good start to this period.”