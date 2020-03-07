Jonathan Afolabi penalty pegs back Queen of the South

Jonathan Afolabi’s penalty denied Queen of the South a first win in nine Ladbrokes Championship games after a 1-1 draw at Dunfermline.

Gary Oliver gave the visitors the lead after just three minutes, picking the ball up and drilling a low shot beyond Dunfermline goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

It was almost 2-0 moments later as Stephen Dobbie fired a shot inches wide from Lewis Kidd’s cross.

Queen of the South had goalkeeper Ross Stewart to thank for preserving the lead as he produced a superb reaction save to keep out Euan Murray’s header.

But Dunfermline were level just a minute after the break as Afolabi scored from the penalty spot.

Lewis McCann then came close to giving Dunfermline the lead, but Stewart tipped his effort round the post.

Dobbie fired over the bar in the closing stages, but neither side looked like forcing the winner.