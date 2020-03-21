List of honours Brian Clough won in charge of Derby and Nottingham Forest

Brian Clough, who enjoyed success with Derby and Nottingham Forest, would have been 85 on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency lists the trophies he won.

Derby County (1967-73)

Clough (left) and his assistant Peter Taylor (right) after winning the title in 1972 (PA)

Division Two champions (1969)

Division One champions (1972)

Texaco Cup (1972)

Nottingham Forest (1975-93)

Clough and Taylor after their success with Forest in 1978 (PA)

Division One champions (1978)

League Cup (1978, 1979, 1989, 1990)

European Cup (1979, 1980)

European Super Cup (1980)

Simod Cup (1989)

Zenith Data Systems Cup (1992)

Anglo-Scottish Cup (1977)