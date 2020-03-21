List of honours Brian Clough won in charge of Derby and Nottingham Forest
Brian Clough, who enjoyed success with Derby and Nottingham Forest, would have been 85 on Saturday.
Here, the PA news agency lists the trophies he won.
Derby County (1967-73)
Division Two champions (1969)
Division One champions (1972)
Texaco Cup (1972)
Nottingham Forest (1975-93)
Division One champions (1978)
League Cup (1978, 1979, 1989, 1990)
European Cup (1979, 1980)
European Super Cup (1980)
Simod Cup (1989)
Zenith Data Systems Cup (1992)
Anglo-Scottish Cup (1977)
