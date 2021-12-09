Liverpool report: Reds set to win the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool are set to offer Antonio Rudiger a big contract after his current Chelsea deal ends in the summer.

That's according to reports that say that the German is also a target for clubs abroad and has even had talks with Carlo Ancelotti over a three-year deal at Real Madrid - but would much prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently set to lose a few of their centre-backs for free at the end of this season but Rudiger is by far the most valuable of the lot. The Blues are yet to offer a deal that suits the player and it seems likely he will leave.

Thanks to his good form since Thomas Tuchel took over, there will be no shortage of takers for Rudiger.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are both apparently interested. Bayern have a lack of senior options at the back with Dayot Upamecano the highest profile. PSG, meanwhile, can boast the likes of Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos but would like to add further depth behind their first-choice options.

Liverpool, however, would be an intriguing move for the 28-year-old.

The Reds strengthened considerably in defence over the summer, recruiting £36m Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Though the Frenchman has been used sparingly by Jurgen Klopp, he is tipped for a big future.

Virgil van Dijk has returned to his best, Joel Matip has partnered him more often than not this season, while Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are both still touted for futures at the club. Joe Gomez has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Rudiger joining would perhaps signal the wind down of Matip's days as an automatic starter. The Chelsea defender would bridge the gap nicely between van Dijk and Konate, as one grows older and the other develops.

Rudiger is reportedly going to be offered £140,000 to beat the less affluent Real Madrid or Bayern to the punch.