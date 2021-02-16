Liverpool News and Features

Trending

Name: Liverpool

Founded: 1892

Home ground: Anfield

League Titles: 18

England's dominant team for almost three decades between the 1970s and the start of the 1990s. During that period they won four of their six European Cups and 11 of their 18 league titles under the famous old school Boot Room bosses of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and former player-turned-manager Kenny Dalglish. Enjoying a return to greatness under Jurgen Klopp. Past players include Dalglish, Ian Rush, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool, Champions League

Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?

By Matt Ladson

More wins like the one against RB Leipzig on Tuesday could be exactly what Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool require to gain momentum again

Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal

Liverpool transfer news: Duje Caleta-Car confirms January approach from Jurgen Klopp’s side

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Reds came close to landing the Marseille defender in last month's window

Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Liverpool transfer news: Reds could go head-to-head with Tottenham for Ezri Konsa

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Aston Villa central defender is being tracked by two Premier League rivals

