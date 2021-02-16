Liverpool News and Features
Name: Liverpool
Founded: 1892
Home ground: Anfield
League Titles: 18
Instagram: @liverpoolfc
England's dominant team for almost three decades between the 1970s and the start of the 1990s. During that period they won four of their six European Cups and 11 of their 18 league titles under the famous old school Boot Room bosses of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and former player-turned-manager Kenny Dalglish. Enjoying a return to greatness under Jurgen Klopp. Past players include Dalglish, Ian Rush, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.
Latest about Liverpool
Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?
By Matt Ladson
More wins like the one against RB Leipzig on Tuesday could be exactly what Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool require to gain momentum again
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Liverpool transfer news: Duje Caleta-Car confirms January approach from Jurgen Klopp’s side
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Reds came close to landing the Marseille defender in last month's window
Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to get their season back on track in Europe
New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season
By Conor Pope
The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design
