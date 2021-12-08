Manchester City report: Huge summer of rebuilding planned with Joao Felix, AC Milan star and 'the new Grealish' all targeted

Manchester City are planning a big summer of transfer activity, according to reports.

The Citizens spent £100m last summer but all on one player - as Jack Grealish arrived as the solitary signing. Next summer, however, promises to be a bigger window of opportunity for manager Pep Guardiola.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Joao Felix is unhappy in Spain after falling out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. City are prepared to pounce for the player - who cost well over £100m from Benfica - and could make him their marquee buy.

Felix has performed relatively well in LaLiga after a period of adaptation but is still 22. City's search for a forward is well-known and the Portuguese's ability to play in any role across the frontline would enable Guardiola to mix up his attack.

Bayern Munich and Juventus complete the three teams who "love" Felix - and the player could be available next month.

Calciomercato, meanwhile, reports that the Eastlands outfit are "ready to take advantage" of a contract dispute at AC Milan between the club and Rafael Leao. Milan haven't agreed terms for the attacker as yet and with Guardiola looking for squad options in January, the Italian giants might be tempted to cut ties with Leao.

AC Milan are reportedly more interested in keeping Franck Kessie at the San Siro.

One deal that might not cost much at all, meanwhile, is an £8m swoop for 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, who TVP Sport have reported is a scouting target for Guardiola after interesting Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year.

Kozlowski is a bustling no.8 with a phenomenal penchant for a dribble and his running style has been compared to current City slicker Grealish. The pair share a similar close control, bursting run and late dash into the box; with City giving more opportunities to youngsters this season, the young Pole could well be eased into the Etihad set-up alongside the likes of Liam Delap and Cole Palmer.

City have made few signings in recent seasons, choosing to focus on the core of their squad assembled in Guardiola's early tenure. With plenty of rumours linking the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez away from the north-west, however, this summer could see a rebuild ahead of the last chapter of the Catalan's time as manager.

Guardiola's current contract expires in 2023.