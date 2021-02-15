Manchester City News and Features

Trending

Founded: 1880 (as St Mark's FC, becoming Ardwick AFC in 1887 and then Manchester City in 1894)

Home ground: Etihad Stadium

League Titles: 6

Manchester City have won 11 major honours since 2011, fuelled by their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, but a two-year ban from European competition over financial irregularities awaits. City previously enjoyed success in a period from the late 1960s to mid-1970s but they fell into decline in the 1980s and slipped as low as the third tier in 1998. Past players include Mike Summerbee, Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure.

