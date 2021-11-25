Manchester United: Michael Carrick admits he asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he could take charge of the team

Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick has admitted that he asked for permission from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take charge of the team when he was offered the role.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday following a poor run of form that left United with one win in seven league games. The smoking gun for the Norwegian came against Watford, as the Red Devils collapsed to a 4-1 defeat.

Now, Carrick says that he asked Solskjaer how he would feel about him taking over the side in an interim role.

“It’s been an emotional few days,” Carrick said after the 2-0 Champions League win away at Villarreal. “And the first person I spoke to was Ole to see what he thought about it, because I thought that was the right thing to do. I take pride in the responsibility of taking the team.”

Carrick reportedly clashed with Solskjaer over the direction of the team over the season with the former midfielder apparently favouring a 4-3-3 formation. Solskjaer stuck true to his 4-2-3-1 and reportedly didn't move as quickly to a back three as Carrick would have liked.

Now, United have kept Carrick in interim charge until they find a more suitable candidate to take the side forward until the end of the season.

United would like to hire Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.