Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick 'makes contact' with Erling Haaland over deal

Manchester United have made contact with Erling Haaland, with Ralf Rangnick keen to bring the Norwegian to Old Trafford.

United have been in for the Borussia Dortmund star before but Rangnick has reportedly made it his personal mission to deal with Haaland personally, as the club attempt to sign him for a second time.

Dortmund beat the Red Devils to the forward's signature back in 2019 when he ended up moving to the Bundesliga – but thanks to some close contacts, the club perhaps now have the 'in' that they didn't before.

Rangnick is reportedly friends with Erling's father – ex-Manchester City and Leeds player Alf-Inge – and the 63-year-old will be liaising with both Haalands Snr and Jr, along with agent Mino Raiola to strike a deal.

Manchester United have a wealth of options in attack as it is but with plenty of rumours linking new forwards to the northwest, it seems Rangnick wants more firepower.

Timo Werner has been touted for a surprise reunion with the former RB Leipzig manager, while Luis Diaz of Porto is said to be of interest, too. There are plenty of rumours linking Edinson Cavani with a January exit, along with Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Perhaps more concerningly for United fans, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have both been the subject of interest, from Barcelona and Arsenal respectively.

Haaland moving to United, however, would be the culmination of a longterm plan. The club have coveted the Leeds-born striker ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge and given his adaptability and all-round game, the 21-year-old would be a lot easier to build a side around than Cristiano Ronaldo.