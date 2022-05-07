Romelu Lukaku scores first Chelsea goals in Premier League since December

Romelu Lukaku netted his first Premier League goals for Chelsea since December as the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Belgian, whose last league goal came in a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on December 29, won and then converted the penalty which gave Thomas Tuchel's side the breakthrough after 56 minutes.

And two minutes later, the former Everton and Manchester United striker was on the scoresheet again as he latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Christian Pulisic and slotted home with a low drive from the edge of the area.

That was his 14th strike of the season in total - seven of which have come in the Premier League - and he is now Chelsea's leading scorer this term in all competitions.

Lukaku's previous three goals in 2022 had all come in the FA Cup - against Chesterfield, Luton and Middlesbrough.

Francisco Trincao pulled a goal back for Wolves with 11 minutes left and after Lukaku had been replaced by Kai Havertz in the 90th minute, the visitors stunned the home fans with an equaliser through Conor Coady in the seventh minute of added time.

The Blues are now just four points ahead of Arsenal with 35 of their 38 games played, with the Gunners in action at home to Leeds on Sunday.