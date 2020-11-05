Ryan Giggs understood to have selected Wales squad for November internationals

Wales will not hold a press conference to announce their squad for three November internationals following manager Ryan Giggs’ arrest on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ upcoming international camp for the friendly against the United States and the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 46-year-old’s assistant Robert Page will be in charge for the three games and will be supported by Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg.

Ryan Giggs’ assistant Robert Page will be in charge for Wales’ three November games (Rui Vieira/PA)

However, the PA news agency understands that Giggs has selected the squad, which will be announced later on Thursday via the Football Association of Wales’ social media platforms.

Giggs was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville at his Manchester home on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said he denied “all allegations of assault made against him”.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday morning for the three games, but those plans were shelved on Monday night as news broke of Giggs’ arrest.

The squad announcement was put back, with skipper Gareth Bale expected to return after missing the October games through a knee injury.

Wales play a friendly against the USA in Swansea on November 12 before Nations League home games in Cardiff against the Republic of Ireland on November 15 and Finland on November 18.