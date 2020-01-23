Scott Brown gives his take on Alan Power tackle that forced Jeremie Frimpong off

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says he would be facing calls to be banned if he was responsible for the kind of challenge that saw Hoops team-mate Jeremie Frimpong carried off against Kilmarnock.

Rugby Park midfielder Alan Power scythed down the Dutch teenager during the closing stages of the champions’ 3-1 win in Ayrshire but the Irishman escaped without punishment.

However, Brown believes it would have been a different story if he had served up the shocking lunge and has called on Scotland’s officials to brush up their consistency levels.

Brown said: “I think if I’d done that tackle, it would become reckless, everyone would have surrounded the ref and stuff like that.

“We’ve seen it back and both feet are off the ground.

“If I’m in that situation, there would be a lot of people, a lot of punters, a lot of fans putting pressure on me to get a suspension and to get sent off.

“I think it’s the levels (of refereeing) we want maintained so that the same thing happens in every single game.”

Neil Lennon is hopeful Frimpong’s injury is not as bad as first feared and will amount to no more than some bruising, making him available for Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

That casualty concern apart, it was another good night’s work for the Hoops as they held on to their Ladbrokes Premiership lead.

Leigh Griffiths partnered opening goalscorer Odsonne Edouard up front and continued his own return to form with a second goal in as many starts.

But Brown played down the celebration furore that followed his goal after Griffiths appeared to aim a “be quiet” gesture at Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd, who said last month that the Scotland striker had just four weeks left to save his Parkhead career.

And the midfielder also insists it is time for fans to put themselves in the place of Griffiths – who has recently battled off-field demons – after he sparked an angry confrontation when he reacted to abuse from the stands by tossing a scrunched up ball of tape at a supporter.

Brown said: “Everyone has had criticism. Everyone deals with it and I’m sure the wee man will deal with that

“I’m sure Boydy is big enough and ugly enough to deal with it too.

“I think it’s part and parcel of the game. I’ve had it, Leigh’s had it, everybody’s had it before and it’s just about how you bounce back.

“I’ve not actually seen (the incident with the supporter) back yet but what I’ve heard is there was nothing really in it.

“I’ve spoken about this before. They (fans) think they can sing and chant for 90 minutes and do whatever what they want. If they were on the other side I don’t think they would appreciate half the stuff that happens, especially the stuff with Leigh.

“You’ve just got to deal with it. Last night Leigh scored the goal and people don’t like him because that’s what he does.

“You got to take that in a positive way too. You need to think there’s a reason why they don’t like you.”

Steve Clarke was on pundit duty alongside Boyd and Brown hopes the Scotland boss was taking notice of his team-mate’s display.

“For Scotland it would be great if Leigh can get back to doing what he does best,” he added.

“Everyone knows when Leigh gets the ball there is a good chance he can score a goal.”