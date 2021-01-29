Celtic News and Features

Name: Celtic

Founded: 1887 (played first game in 1888)

Home ground: Celtic Park

League Titles: 50

Instagram: @celticfc

Celtic are enjoying an unprecedented period of domestic domination even by their standards.

The Hoops are closing in on a remarkable quadruple treble while looking for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title. Celtic were the first British team to win the European Cup when they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon in 1967. Under Jock Stein, the Parkhead club won its first nine-in-a row among numerous other trophies during his reign. Past players include Jimmy McGrory, Billy McNeill, Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Johnstone and Henrik Larsson.