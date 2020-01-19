Stendel seeking new recruits in bid to escape relegation zone

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel hopes to bolster his squad before Wednesday’s return to Ladbrokes Premiership action at Ross County.

The Gorgie side picked up their first victory in 10 matches with Saturday’s 5-0 William Hill Scottish Cup win over Airdrie, but their main priority is escaping the top-flight relegation zone.

Kosovo forward Donis Avdijaj has been linked with the club following his release from Turkish side Trabzonspor and Stendel is confident he will have more options at his disposal for the trip to Dingwall.

Stendel, who watched Andy Irving, Sean Clare, Steven Naismith, Euan Henderson and Craig Halkett all get on the scoresheet at the weekend, said: “It is not so easy but I have big hopes that we will have one or two new players in before the next game.

“I think every manager will say that the January window is not easy.

“You need the money, you need the OK from the player, the OK from the other club and you need to convince the player.

“When we are top of the league it easier to say, ‘come to us’ than when we are bottom.

“I think we have done a good job of that and I’m sure that we can bring the player in that we want to bring in.”